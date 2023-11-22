VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2023

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITBGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 115,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 63,804 shares.The stock last traded at $45.11 and had previously closed at $45.11.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 390.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 447,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.