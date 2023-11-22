VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 115,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 63,804 shares.The stock last traded at $45.11 and had previously closed at $45.11.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
