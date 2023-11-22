VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 115,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 63,804 shares.The stock last traded at $45.11 and had previously closed at $45.11.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.1408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 390.6% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 447,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.