Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
