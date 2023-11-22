Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,876,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 628,053 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 59,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 57.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

