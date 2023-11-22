Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Vivid Seats worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vivid Seats by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vivid Seats by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vivid Seats by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Vivid Seats Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:SEAT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 266,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

