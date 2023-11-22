Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $34,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

VMC stock opened at $212.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,863 shares of company stock worth $1,223,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

