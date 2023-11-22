Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,964,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,964,554.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,864. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 43.5% during the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 105.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W stock opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

