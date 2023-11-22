WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $239.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $239.00 and last traded at $237.85, with a volume of 16255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WD-40

WD-40 Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.83.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.