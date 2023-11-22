Wells Fargo & Company Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $52.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

APA stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 3.50. APA has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

