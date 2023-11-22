Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $49.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVV. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.61.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,289,000 after acquiring an additional 507,562 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $559,852,000. Finally, EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,527,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
