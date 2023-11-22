Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 62,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 232,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other news, insider William A. Ford bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,850.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William A. Ford purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 331,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,850.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 17,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,387.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,961.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,505 shares of company stock worth $213,358. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.