WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $151,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.