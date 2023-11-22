William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,886 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.00% of Belden worth $40,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Belden by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.63. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

