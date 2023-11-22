William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 12,377 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $34,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ryanair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.4 %

RYAAY opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $116.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

