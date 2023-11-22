William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 14,131 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.06% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $30,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 240.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

