William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 24,925 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.08% of La-Z-Boy worth $38,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LZB. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LZB opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on La-Z-Boy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.