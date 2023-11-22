William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,072 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $35,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,735,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after buying an additional 275,631 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,828,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $870,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

