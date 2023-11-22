William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Winnebago Industries worth $36,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE WGO opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

