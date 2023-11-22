William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $32.19 Million Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $32,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 1,419.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 159.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Spire Stock Performance

SR stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,375.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $95,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,375.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $47,067.18. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $88,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $184,717. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

