William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $33.34 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.48% of Verint Systems worth $33,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $145,375.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,080,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $261,144. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Price Performance

Shares of VRNT opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.10 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.