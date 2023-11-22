William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $34.31 Million Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,936,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.78% of Expro Group worth $34,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 338,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

XPRO opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,545.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $369.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.39 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $140,163.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,270.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 5,735 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $140,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,270.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $68,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,575,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,516,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,021,335 shares of company stock worth $69,366,617. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on XPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expro Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

