William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $34.70 Million Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Greif worth $34,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $16,669,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Greif stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Greif had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

