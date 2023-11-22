William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $35.19 Million Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.81% of Methode Electronics worth $35,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MEI opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.06. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.28 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.60%.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda bought 23,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.80 per share, with a total value of $506,741.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,741. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.