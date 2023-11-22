William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $36.12 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Werner Enterprises worth $36,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,878,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 28.9% in the second quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

