William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $40.72 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 481,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $40,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Maximus by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,259 shares of company stock worth $2,120,083 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

