William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $35,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTX stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CL King raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Report on MTX

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.