William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,676 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.20% of Signet Jewelers worth $35,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $745,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,200.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,782 shares of company stock valued at $7,168,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $84.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.49.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.