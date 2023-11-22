William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $37.14 Million in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,240,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,135,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecovyst by 98.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 678,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 152,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECVT shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

