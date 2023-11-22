William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,336 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.53% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $31,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.69 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.85%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

