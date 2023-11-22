William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 73,611 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,611 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Agree Realty worth $32,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 360,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,696,018.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $1,114,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 380,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,180,520.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,714,810. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

