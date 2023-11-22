William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Trane Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TT opened at $227.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $229.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

