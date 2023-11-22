William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Central Garden & Pet worth $31,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENTA opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

