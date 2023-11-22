William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,062,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 299,615 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $38,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

