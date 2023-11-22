William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 387,380 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,261,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 387,380 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $41,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 291.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

