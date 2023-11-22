William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 80,773 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80,773 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $30,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Federal Signal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $3,682,568.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FSS shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

