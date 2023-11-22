William Blair Weighs in on Penumbra, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research report issued on Monday, November 20th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.25.

NYSE PEN opened at $230.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.60. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.48 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,058.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $128,484.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,743.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.99, for a total transaction of $40,968.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,058.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,240. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

