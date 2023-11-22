Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.29

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $182.29 and last traded at $181.92, with a volume of 98758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,496,290. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $3,662,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 28.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after acquiring an additional 67,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.