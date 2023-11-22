Wills Financial Group Inc. Acquires 374 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 4.9% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $450.13. The company had a trading volume of 388,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

