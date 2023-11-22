Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,151 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.83. 3,390,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,351,017. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $271.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

