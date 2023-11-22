Wills Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,074 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

SHW stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.75. 279,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,148. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

