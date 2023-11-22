Wills Financial Group Inc. Purchases 967 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global stock traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.15. 405,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.71 and its 200-day moving average is $382.86. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $428.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

