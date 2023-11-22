Wills Financial Group Inc. Sells 358 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 2.0% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $163.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

