WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 92,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 243,274 shares.The stock last traded at $30.34 and had previously closed at $30.24.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $657.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 122.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 528.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 76,368 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the first quarter worth $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 206.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 268,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the first quarter worth $259,000.

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

