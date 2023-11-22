WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 178,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the previous session’s volume of 52,253 shares.The stock last traded at $59.29 and had previously closed at $59.12.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLS. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.