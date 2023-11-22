WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Up 3.5%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.33 and last traded at $59.23. 77,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 259,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

WNS Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WNS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in WNS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WNS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of WNS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading

