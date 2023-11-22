WOW-token (WOW) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.86

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $222.54 million and approximately $7.86 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02225052 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $7.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

