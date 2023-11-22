Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

WH stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

