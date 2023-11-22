Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

