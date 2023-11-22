Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,792,538,000 after acquiring an additional 244,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,673,000 after acquiring an additional 90,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,556,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,841,000 after acquiring an additional 589,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average of $130.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.