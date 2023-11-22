Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. HSBC upped their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.