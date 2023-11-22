Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $9.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.24. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. Celanese’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.46. Celanese has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $131.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 2.3% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Celanese by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

