Zacks Research Comments on LKQ Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for LKQ in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. LKQ has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

